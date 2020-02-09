Indian Army, Pvt Firm Develop World's Cheapest Gun Shot Locator

Major Anoop Mishra showcased the indigenous ''Parth'' gun shot locator device at DefExpo 2020.

''Parth'' gun shot locator device developed by the Army's College of Military Engineering jointly with a private firm costs much cheaper than the imported ones.

The device costs around Rs 3 lakhs, and if inducted, would replace a similar imported item which costs around Rs 65 lakhs. The device can locate the exact location of a bullet from a distance of 400m and will help to locate and neutralize terrorist faster.

Incidentally, Major Mishra, who had developed a bulletproof jacket for protection against sniper bullets, has developed a helmet which is claimed to be first such in the world that can stop an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of 10 meters.

The officer is part of the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering and had got into the development of bulletproof jackets after he had received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket.

The College of Military Engineering (CME) at Pune, a premier tactical & Technical training institution is the alma mater of the Corps of Engineers. CME is responsible for training of personnel of the Corps of Engineers besides imparting instructions in Combat Engineering, CBRN Protection, Works Services and GIS matters to the personnel of All Arms & Services.