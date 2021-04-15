IAF Commanders Begin 3-Day Conference; Review Country's Security Scenario

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had attended the Air Force Commanders' Conference last year also. (File)

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Thursday began a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing India, including along the Line of Actual Control, on the opening day of a three-day conference.

The bi-annual commanders' conference was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Headquarters in Delhi.

In his remarks, Mr Singh complimented the IAF for its overall efforts to maintain combat readiness and its approach to deal with future challenges, sources said.

The commanders reviewed the overall security challenges facing the nation including the situation in eastern Ladakh, the site of a standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been engaged in negotiating disengagement from the remaining friction points in the region after completing withdrawal of troops and weapons in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in mid-February.

In the course of the conference, the commanders will also discuss strategies and policies relating to further enhancing capabilities of the IAF in view of the future challenges facing the country.

The commanders will also deliberate on various welfare and human resource measures to improve administrative efficiency in the force.

The conference is being attended by the Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all commands of the IAF, all principal staff officers and all director generals posted at the Air Headquarters in Delhi.