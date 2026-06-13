India Will Give Voice To Aspirations Of Global South At G7 Summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will not only speak for itself but also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South at the upcoming G7 Summit.

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the summit, PM Modi said India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.

"This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said.

The G7 Summit will be held in Evian, France, on June 16 and 17.

"I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993 -- marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.

The prime minister said he was eagerly looking forward to inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice on June 14.

This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem.

From France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.

"This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico," he said.

"Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energise our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member," he added.

PM Modi will later travel to Evian to attend the G7 Summit, before concluding his France visit in Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside President Macron.

VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems.visit to France "I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations," the prime minister said.

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