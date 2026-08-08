'Deeply Grateful For Guidance': Raghav Chadha Spends Morning With PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday shared details of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the interaction as a memorable and enriching experience.

Chadha said he was grateful for the Prime Minister's time and guidance.

"A morning I will cherish. Had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance," Chadha posted on X.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Modi held a breakfast meeting with 45 Parliamentarians on Friday, a majority of whom had recently changed political affiliations and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The interaction took place against the backdrop of an ongoing stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament, marked by repeated disruptions.

During the breakfast meeting, PM Modi is understood to have expressed concern over repeated disruptions caused by Opposition protests, which have limited the opportunities available to several MPs to speak and participate in parliamentary proceedings.

The Prime Minister also reportedly sought to reassure the lawmakers, including MPs who had recently moved away from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT, telling them not to be apprehensive and assuring them that the NDA stood behind them as a family.

"The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. I am with every MP, and not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don't need to worry about anyone," NDTV reported, quoting PM Modi as saying during the interaction.

According to reports, those who attended the breakfast included 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who merged into the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, seven former Uddhav Sena MPs, six of whom officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, 20 National People's Party (NPP) MPs and two MPs from the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)