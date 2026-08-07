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Buy Handloom Products, Share "Get Ready With Me" Videos: PM Modi

PM Modi urges people to buy handloom products and share videos to support weavers on Handloom Day.

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PM Modi said the celebration of day would render a helping hand to the country's weavers.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to buy handloom products and share videos
  • He posted a video on Instagram ahead of National Handloom Day on August 7
  • PM Modi linked Handloom Day to the 1905 Swadeshi Movement against British rule
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New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people to buy handloom products and make videos to attract global attention to them.

On the eve of Handloom Day, PM Modi posted a video message on his Instagram handle, in which he said the celebration of the day would render a helping hand to the country's weavers and small traders.

"Tomorrow is August 7, when we celebrate the National Handloom Day. Let's make the diversity of India's handloom popular. Make videos of your favourite handloom products, including Great Ready With Me videos, and share them on social media," he said.

The prime minister reminded people that it was on August 7, 1905, when the Swadeshi Movement against the British was launched, that everyone in the country got united.

"Only last week, all of you celebrated Friendship Day. I request you that on the Handloom Day on August 7, celebrate the occasion with fanfare," he said.

Urging everyone to make short videos and share them online to attract people from across the globe to handloom products, Modi said the aim is to turn India self-reliant and financially help weavers and small enterprises.

"Let's buy handloom and make videos to help the weavers and small traders," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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