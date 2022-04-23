India, UK Express Zero Tolerance For Terrorism In All Forms

PM Modi and Boris Johnson reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks in India and the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday expressed zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms - and for those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuary to terrorists.

"They called upon all countries to work together to root out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupt terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists," the India-UK joint statement said after the meeting between the two leaders.

They reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks in India and the UK, including the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

They emphasised the importance of perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and expeditiously brought to justice, and agreed to work together to take concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals.

They expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation through the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism (JWG-CT), including with regard to information and intelligence sharing on terror entities and individuals.

"Within this framework, they agreed to constitute a sub-group on countering extremism in order to further enhance cooperation between the two sides in ensuring that all possible actions are taken against groups and individuals based in or operating out of either country, seeking to incite violent extremism and terrorism and who are involved in financing such activities," the joint statement added.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and enhance engagements in support of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

They also welcomed the progress made on their commitments in the 2030 Roadmap.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)