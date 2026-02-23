India's New Policy 'Prahaar' To Bring Down The Hammer On Terror

The Union Home Ministry has formally articulated India's national counter-terrorism doctrine, laying out a sweeping strategy that combines intelligence-led prevention, swift military-grade responses, legal deterrence and international cooperation, while reaffirming a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism in all its forms.

The National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy, titled 'Prahaar', outlines how India plans to confront evolving terror threats ranging from cross-border jihadist networks and drone-based smuggling to cyber radicalisation, cryptocurrency funding and the potential misuse of chemical, biological and nuclear material.

Clear Identification Of Threats

The policy bluntly identifies state-sponsored terrorism from across India's borders as a continuing and primary challenge, alongside global jihadist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which are attempting to radicalise Indian youth through sleeper cells and online propaganda.

It flags a growing convergence between terror groups and organised crime syndicates, particularly for logistics, arms supply and recruitment, as well as the increasing use of drones, encrypted messaging platforms, dark web infrastructure and crypto wallets to evade detection.

For the first time in a consolidated policy document, the government explicitly highlights the risks posed by CBRNED material - chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive and digital - and warns of the dual threat from state and non-state actors misusing emerging technologies, robotics and cyber tools for mass-casualty attacks.

Intelligence-First Doctrine

At the core of 'Prahaar' is an intelligence-guided prevention model, placing the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) and the Joint Task Force on Intelligence (JTFI) within the Intelligence Bureau as the central nodes for real-time sharing of counter-terror inputs between central agencies and state police forces.

The document stresses proactive disruption from dismantling over-ground worker (OGW) networks to choking terror financing channels rather than reactive policing. Special emphasis is placed on preventing misuse of the internet for recruitment and propaganda, with law enforcement agencies tasked to systematically disrupt online extremist ecosystems.

Sharper Responses, Centralised Coordination

While reaffirming that local police remain the first responders to any terror incident, the policy underlines a tiered response architecture involving state special forces and central units. The National Security Guard (NSG) is designated as the nodal national counter-terror force for major attacks, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police are entrusted with investigations and prosecution.

The Home Ministry has emphasised standardised operating procedures and central coordination through MAC to avoid delays witnessed in past attacks, positioning high conviction rates as a deterrent against future strikes.

Human Rights And Legal Spine

In a significant assertion amid frequent political debate, the policy explicitly anchors counter-terror operations within human rights and rule-of-law frameworks, citing India's constitutional guarantees, international commitments and domestic legal safeguards.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is reaffirmed as the principal anti-terror law, now operating alongside the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The document underscores multiple levels of judicial oversight and access to legal redress, signalling the government's intent to balance security imperatives with civil liberties.

Counter-Radicalisation And Social Resilience

Beyond kinetic action, 'Prahaar' places unusual emphasis on counter-radicalisation, calling for early identification of vulnerable youth and graded police intervention rather than automatic criminalisation. Community leaders, religious figures, NGOs and prison authorities are to play a role in preventing extremist indoctrination, particularly within jails.

The policy also links terrorism prevention with developmental interventions, arguing that poverty, unemployment and lack of access to education can be exploited by extremist groups. Government welfare schemes, scholarships and employment programmes are framed as indirect but critical counter-terror tools.

International Push And Future Reforms

Recognising terrorism as a transnational threat, the document places strong emphasis on extradition treaties, MLATs, joint working groups and intelligence-sharing arrangements, while reiterating India's push for international terrorist designations at the United Nations.

Looking ahead, the Home Ministry acknowledges gaps in capacity and coordination, calling for uniform counter-terror structures across states, continuous legal reform and deeper integration of legal experts from the very start of terror investigations.

Framed as both doctrine and roadmap, 'Prahaar' signals the government's intent to institutionalise a permanent, technology-driven and globally aligned counter-terror posture, one that treats terrorism not merely as a law-and-order problem but as a multidimensional national security challenge demanding constant adaptation.