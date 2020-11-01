Pak Move On Gilgit-Baltistan Attempt To Hide Illegal Occupation: India

Pakistan cannot hide the grave human rights violations in Gilgit-Baltistan, India said.

Pakistan's move to grant provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan is an attempt to camouflage its illegal occupation, India said on Sunday, asking the country once again to vacate all areas that it has illegally occupied.

"The Government of India firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation. I reiterate that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan", are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"Such attempts by Pakistan, intended to camouflage its illegal occupation, cannot hide the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom for over seven decades to the people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories. Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," he said.