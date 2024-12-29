India Not 'Lucky' On Security Front: Rajnath Singh Calls For Vigilance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that India a "not a very lucky nation in terms of security and urged soldiers to keep a sharp eye on internal and external foes. Addressing army personnel at the two-plus Century old Mhow cantonment in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, he said, this is because "our northern border and western border continuously face challenges".

"We also face challenges on the internal front," said the minister, who is on a tour of the state.

"In the backdrop of this, we can't sit quiet, unconcerned. Our enemies, whether internal or external, remain active always. In these circumstances, we must keep a close eye on their activities and take appropriate and timely effective steps against them," the minister told the soldiers.

To make Bharat a developed and self-reliant country by 2017, the role of the army is very crucial, he added.

"As the country's defence minister, I would like to tell you that we should be alert always. This patch of time, though often referred to as peacetime, struck me deeply when I arrived and witnessed the discipline and dedication with which you are undergoing training. Your regimen is no less than that of a war," he told the gathering.

Mhow cantonment, 25 km from Indore, is home to three premier training institutes - Army War College, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Infantry School - other than the Infantry Museum and Army Marksmanship Unit.

Earlier, he and the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution. The memorial has been built at his birthplace in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment.

