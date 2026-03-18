Staff Shortages Cloud Madhya Pradesh's Farmer Welfare Push

While the Madhya Pradesh government is observing 2026 as the "Farmers' Welfare Year" with goals to increase rural incomes, the state's Agriculture Department is currently operating with a significant staff shortage. Nearly 60 per cent of its sanctioned posts are vacant, raising questions about the implementation of welfare programmes on the ground.

A recent NDTV ground report highlighted gaps in the system, revealing that 263 soil testing laboratories, built at a cost of over Rs 150 crore, are largely unused. Despite this, official records claimed that the number of Soil Health Cards issued exceeded targets by 188.38 per cent, leading to concerns regarding the accuracy of implementation data.

Programmes aimed at modernising agriculture are also facing difficulties. Initiatives such as 'Drone Didi', which was designed to promote rural self-reliance through technology, are currently struggling with operational and logistical issues. Farmers across the state continue to report grievances, but many concerns remain unaddressed due to a weakened administrative structure.

Official figures show that out of 14,537 sanctioned posts in the Agriculture Department, only 6,126 are filled. This leaves 8,468 positions vacant, representing approximately 60 per cent of the workforce. The shortage is also visible at senior levels, where 113 out of 182 posts remain unfilled. Allied sectors, including the Directorate, Food Department, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, are also dealing with vacancy levels between 40 and 50 per cent.

The government maintains that all schemes will be implemented according to established norms. Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kanshana told NDTV that recruitment will be carried out in accordance with the rules and stated there is no cause for concern.

However, the situation has drawn political criticism. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that 97 per cent of farmers in the state are in debt. He also questioned how welfare can be effectively managed when the Agriculture Department is operating with such a large staff deficit.

As Madhya Pradesh proceeds with its "Farmers' Welfare Year," the effectiveness of these policies remains tied to the availability of the human resources needed to execute them.