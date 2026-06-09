'India My Second Home,' Says Iranian Engineer Working On Zojila Tunnel

While his own country was reeling under bombs and its bridges were being torn apart, Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi was busy working on building a tunnel in India.

From Iran, Yousef is the Authority Engineer for the Zojila Tunnel. Calling it an iconic tunnel, Yousef told NDTV that he is proud to have been associated with the landmark project.

The Zojila Tunnel project successfully achieved its historic final excavation breakthrough on Tuesday. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, along with Chef Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha witnessed the final ceremonial blast from the Kargil side to connect the excavation fronts from Baltal (Sonamarg) and Meenamarg (Drass-Kargil).

Excited at the breakthrough, Yousef called Zojila the most challenging project of his career spanning over three decades. "I have worked in many countries on many tough projects. But this is the most challenging one due to the topography and weather. That's why I am proud to be part of the project," Yousef told NDTV's Nazir Masoodi.

Yousef, who is married in India, calls India his second home and describes himself as Indo-Iranian.

Talking about his experience of working on building something as iconic as the Zojila Tunnel while his country was under heavy bombing, Yousef said that engineers are also soldiers. And that's why he kept working on the tunnel.

"I am happy and honoured to be part of a project that is for the good of people of India," he said, adding that every Indian must be proud of the tunnel.

The Zojila Tunnel will become India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, spanning a total project length of 30.18 km, including a 13.153 km main tunnel and 17.030 km of approach roads.

The project, estimated at Rs 6,809 crore, is part of a larger effort to strengthen all-weather connectivity along the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh corridor on National Highway-1.

The tunnel, being constructed under the Zojila Pass between Sonamarg and Drass, aims to provide uninterrupted connectivity to Ladakh, which remains cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall and avalanche risks.

Once operational, it will reduce travel time on the stretch from over three hours to around 15 minutes, while also improving safety and strategic mobility for both civilian and defence purposes.