"India Is Now A Solar Superpower Backed By Skilled Workforce": UN Climate Chief

India has officially transformed into a "solar superpower", driven by a historic boom in green energy and backed by a highly skilled workforce, the United Nations climate chief said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Climate action is proving to be a game-changer for the Indian economy, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), told reporters.

He highlighted two key factors for the rapid transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy: a staggering rise in solar infrastructure and the strategic advantage of India's young, skilled professionals.

"Solar installed capacity has surged more than 50 times since 2014. India is now a solar superpower... India has powerful competitive advantages, particularly your tech-savvy workforce", in the rapidly accelerating global race for clean energy, Stiell said.

The country's push for green energy has crossed major milestones much earlier than anticipated. Power generated without fossil fuels makes up half of India's total installed capacity today. What's remarkable is that India has achieved this target five years ahead of its original schedule.

The credit goes to the central government working in tandem with businesses and the general public, the UN climate chief said.

India's solar manufacturing capacity has grown 75-fold since 2014, according to new data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which makes India the most competitive solar market in the world when it comes to generation costs. The country is producing cheaper solar power than any other major global economy.

The country also saved a massive $18 billion in fossil fuel purchases last year alone by relying on solar and other renewable energy sources. Stiell said every solar panel installed moves the country closer to true energy independence, shielding the economy from the wild price swings of international oil and gas markets.

Currently, India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil. When global conflicts disrupt supply chains, the cost of importing fossil fuels can affect prices of fuel, transport and fertilisers. By moving to solar and other green energy sources, India is slowly freeing itself from "the whims of foreign powers waging unpredictable wars," the UN official said.

Steill said India's true edge lies in its human resources, although the hardware of solar panels and wind turbines is still crucial.

A new industrial revolution is taking shape globally, one built on clean energy, smart grids and green infrastructure. Last year, a staggering $2 trillion was invested in clean energy worldwide. Stiell pointed out that India is perfectly positioned to capture a massive share of this investment.

With its large pool of engineers, IT professionals and technical experts, India can easily establish itself as the world's prime manufacturing hub for clean technology. The country can generate millions of new jobs and drive stronger economic growth by focusing on areas where it already has a clear advantage, ranging from electronics and software-driven smart grids to the production of green steel.

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is already showing signs of rapid growth, led by homegrown auto giants. Local policies, such as Delhi's new EV policy, are speeding up the transition to clean transport.

Steill, who is from the Caribbean, referred to cricket in explaining the sheer scale of India's potential. India's clean energy growth is like a combination of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he said.

India has "a stellar record, but the story is just getting started," Stiell said, adding that if the country keeps doubling down on renewables, the next chapters promise to be truly extraordinary.

The UN official, however, cautioned that the world is hurtling towards dangerous climate tipping points due to the continued burning of coal, oil and gas. Brutal heatwaves are claiming lives and livelihoods in Asia and irregular monsoon and the effects of El Niño threaten farm harvests and push up food prices for everyday households.

India can tackle these issues head-on by speeding up the move from coal and towards clean energy.

"As Minister Pralhad Joshi has said, renewables mean lower bills, and greater energy security - which can enhance food security and health. Clean technologies protect households and businesses from fossil fuel cost chaos, and boost economic stability, and national sovereignty," Steill added.

The momentum can be sustained with international cooperation and funding, Steill said, and reminded developed nations of their financial duties to developing countries. He said all financial commitments must be honoured in full.

Developed nations are expected to triple their adaptation finance and deliver $300 billion a year by 2035, paving the way toward a larger goal of $1.3 trillion a year to help developing nations build clean, disaster-resilient economies. The newly operationalised UN carbon market is also expected to provide significant new funds for many countries.