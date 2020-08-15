Independence Day Celebrations 2020 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation

Indian Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the occasion.

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the occasion by unfurling the national flag at the majestic Red Fort in the national capital. He will then deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

The function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19, which has affected over 24 lakh people in the country.

In view of the situation, the general public have not been invited to the event. Instead, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

The Home Ministry, in its advisory, has called upon states to avoid congregation of people and use of technology for the telecast of celebrations.

