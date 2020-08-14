Independence Day 2020: When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

PM Modi's Independence Day speech can be watched at NDTV (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from Red Fort on Saturday. The 74th Independence Day is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing protocols will be adhered to at the event in the national capital. Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

PM Modi's Independence Day speech is expected to begin at 7.30 PM after he hoists the national flag. National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast his speed. PM Modi's speech can also be watched live on NDTV 24*7 and NDTV India, or can be live streamed through www.ndtv.com.

PM Modi's Independence Day speech this year comes as the country is struggling with the growing number of coronavirus cases. India is also in talks with China to resolve a border standoff in Ladakh.

In the last few Independence Day speeches, PM Modi has made big announcements and highlighted his government's achievements. He has also brought the people's attention to what he believes to be the major challenges facing the country.

Last year, PM Modi had highlighted his government's move to bring in the law against triple talaq and to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also underlined the need for population control and the country's vision to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to feature in PM Modi's speech.

PM Modi's address comes days after he performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the country is indebted to frontline workers who are helping tackle the coronavirus crisis, adding that this year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained because of the pandemic.