PM's Independence Day Speech At Red Fort: Top 5 Quotes

Today, we are breathing in a free India because of the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters and today's security forces, be it the Army, the police or other security forces.

We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the coronavirus pandemic that we are facing. We need to take adequate precautions.

On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation amid the pandemic. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them.

The day of freedom and independence is a day when we remember the sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. It is a day which brings joy and hope to us all.