Missing Children At Independence Day Celebration, Says PM: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the majestic Red Fort in the national capital. PM Modi is giving his annual speech shortly after unfurling the national flag at the iconic monument. After the speech is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the national anthem.
The function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19, which has affected over 24 lakh people in the country.
In view of the situation, the general public have not been invited to the event. Instead, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address from Red Fort On 74th Independence Day:
- My fellow Indians, my best wishes to you all on Independence Day.Today, we are breathing in a free India because of hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters and today's security forces, be it the army, the police or other security forces.
- On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them.
- We are passing through strange times. I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. We need to take adequate precautions.
- The day of freedom and Independence is a day we remember the sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. It is a day which brings joy and hope to us all.
- As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead - our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward. When we reach that milestone, we shall celebrate in a grand manner.