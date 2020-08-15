Missing Children At Independence Day Celebration, Says PM: Highlights

PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the majestic Red Fort in the national capital. PM Modi is giving his annual speech shortly after unfurling the national flag at the iconic monument. After the speech is over, the National Cadet Corps cadets will sing the national anthem.

The function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19, which has affected over 24 lakh people in the country.

In view of the situation, the general public have not been invited to the event. Instead, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, will attend the function in a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address from Red Fort On 74th Independence Day: