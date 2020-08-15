Pics: In Red Fort Speech, PM Modi Says "Make In India, Make For World"

Independence Day: PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

Pics: In Red Fort Speech, PM Modi Says 'Make In India, Make For World'

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to corona warriors, or those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as he addressed the nation on Independence Day. PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. The celebrations this year, taking place as the nation fights the coronavirus, are muted and strict social distancing and safety measures are in place. There are fewer people at the Red Fort and no schoolchildren. The invitees were asked to wear masks and were seated at six-feet distance.

7f6h8t18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat.

llkot5qo

PM Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort and national anthem was played.

28pbh0ho

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Delhi's iconic Red Fort, from where PM Modi is addressing the nation, sees a low-key Independence Day celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

s5vrqmk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day Speech.

f9oe7qf8

Security check being conducted in Red Fort premises ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Comments
PM ModiIndependence Day SpeechIndependence day 2020

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india