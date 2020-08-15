Pics: In Red Fort Speech, PM Modi Says 'Make In India, Make For World'

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to corona warriors, or those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as he addressed the nation on Independence Day. PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. The celebrations this year, taking place as the nation fights the coronavirus, are muted and strict social distancing and safety measures are in place. There are fewer people at the Red Fort and no schoolchildren. The invitees were asked to wear masks and were seated at six-feet distance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat.

PM Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort and national anthem was played.

