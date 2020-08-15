"Salute Our Corona Warriors," Says PM On Independence Day

PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to corona warriors, or those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as he addressed the nation on Independence Day.

"We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," said the Prime Minister.

"In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the armed forces and soldiers who had died for the nation. "Today, we are breathing in a free India because of hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters and today's security forces, be it the army, the police or other security forces," he said.

PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

The celebrations this year, taking place as the nation fights the coronavirus, are muted and strict social distancing and safety measures are in place. There are fewer people at the Red Fort and no schoolchildren. The invitees were asked to wear masks and were seated at six-feet distance.