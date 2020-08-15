Watch: Indian Soldiers Raise The Flag In J&K's Gurez. Cue Goosebumps

The Indian Army video shows soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez.

India's Independence Day celebrations may have been muted this year but there certainly has been no dearth of patriotic fervour in the farthest corners of the country.

The Indian Army on Saturday shared a video of soldiers marking the 15th August by raising the national flag on top of a snowy mountain in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez in the Bandipora district.

The video shows a handful of soldiers perched on what feels like the top of the world while a drone dramatically circles them, filming the moment in all its glory.

After the flag is raised, the instrumental version of the national anthem plays.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and gave his seventh address from the iconic Red Fort this morning.

Strict social distancing and safety measures were in place as the celebrations took place amid the coronavirus pandemic.