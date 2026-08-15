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PM Modi Greets Nation On Independence Day

On Independence Day, PM Modi honors freedom fighters and emphasises India's development.

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PM Modi Greets Nation On Independence Day
PM Modi greets the nation, pays tribute to freedom fighters, and highlights India's progress.
  • Prime Minister Modi greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day
  • He paid tribute to freedom fighters for ending colonial rule
  • PM Modi emphasiSed the inspiration drawn from freedom fighters' dreams
Where can I watch the Independence Day celebrations live?
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.

PM Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat".

"Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," PM Modi said.

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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