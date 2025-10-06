"Diwali Incomplete Without Fireworks": Delhi Chief Minister's Supreme Court Appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made an 'allow green firecrackers or Diwali will feel incomplete' appeal to the Supreme Court Monday ahead of a formal hearing Wednesday.

"Diwali is a festival of joy. Without fireworks, feels incomplete. At least green crackers should be permitted in Delhi," she said, stressing her government's appeal for fireworks during the Diwali season - a time of the year when the city is blanketed in toxic smog and its people choke on pollutants - balances festive sentiment with environmental responsibility.

The Delhi government will submit a written request before the Supreme Court, seeking permission for use of 'green crackers' while assuring compliance with pollution-control norms.

"Diwali is the most significant festival in Indian culture," Gupta said, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of millions of residents of Delhi, our government has urged the Supreme Court to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi during the festive period."

"We fully support measures to protect the environment and will cooperate with any directions issued by the Supreme Court," she said.

Under her proposal, only crackers certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, will be allowed.

This, she said, will ensure toxic smoke from firecrackers remains within prescribed limits.

Supreme Court reviews blanket ban

The development comes days after the court allowed the manufacturing of 'green firecrackers' in the national capital region but prohibited their sale in the NCR till further notice.

The court had also called for a proposal, in consultations with stakeholders, to revise the absolute ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers in the NCR. Observing such a ban may not be "practical or ideal', the bench also noted enforcement had been ineffective.

Total ban to festive push

The previous Delhi government, run by the Aam Aadmi Party, had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers, including green variants, as part of its winter pollution strategy. The order extended even to online sales.

The BJP, then in the opposition, had accused the AAP of 'hurting Hindu sentiments' and demanded that people be allowed to celebrate Diwali with eco-friendly options.

Now, with the BJP at the helm of the Delhi government, the change in stance signals a push to reconcile cultural celebration with environmental responsibility.

As the court prepares to hear this matter, all eyes will be on whether Delhi will witness the sparkle of 'green fireworks' this year.