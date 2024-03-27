In UP's Rampur, Moradabad, Confusion Over 'Real' Samajwadi Candidate

Samajwadi Party has not commented on the confusion yet (Representational)

Confusion prevailed in Rampur and Moradabad Lok Sabha constituencies as two Samajwadi Party candidates from both seats reached to file their nominations today claiming to be the real candidate.

In Rampur, Asim Raja, who contested the 2022 Lok Sabha byelection on an SP ticket, filed his nomination, calling himself the party's candidate. Mohibulla Nadvi, an imam of a Delhi mosque, also filed his nominations making similar claims.

Mr Nadvi claimed he is the authorised party candidate and has SP president Akhilesh Yadav's backing.

While both claimed to be the real candidates, the SP has yet to comment on them.

In Moradabad, SP leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers today, while the sitting MP, ST Hasan, filed his on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Veera claimed she filed her nomination as an SP candidate.

Party spokesperson Farhrul Hasan Chand said the SP is a democratic party and there is no confusion. "Whosoever the party leadership wants will contest the polls," he said, adding that the situation will be cleared by evening.

Both Rampur and Moradabad are going to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19, and Wednesday was the last date for the filing of nomination papers.

