On Unnao Truck's Blackened Number Plate, A Loan Agent's Twist

A CBI team visited the scene of the crash to re-create the incident in the presence of forensic experts

In a new twist to investigations into the crash between a truck and the car carrying the Unnao rape survivor and her family, the truck owner's claim the number plates were blackened because he was behind on EMI payments has been countered by agents of the Kanpur-based firm that financed the vehicle's purchase.

"There is no pressure put on any one (for failing to pay installments on time). He had broken his EMI but then paid it off. There was no pressure from any of us," one of the agents told news agency ANI.

"He has financed his cars from here previously as well. His vehicle also has no-objection certificate. At present two vehicles are being financed by us," he added.

This statement has raised question marks over why the truck owner had claimed otherwise.

On Sunday, the teen girl, who has accused expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she went to him looking for a job, was travelling with her family and lawyer in a Swift Dzire sedan when the truck hit them. Two of her aunts - one of whom was a witness to the rape - died in the crash.

CCTV footage from a toll plaza on the morning of the day of the accident shows the truck passing through with blackened number plates. The police have yet to explain why the truck wasn't stopped at that time.

The girl's family has alleged the crash was a "plot to eliminate" her. None of the security personnel deputed to guard her accompanied the girl on Sunday's trip. One of the guards told NDTV they had been asked to stay back by the family, citing lack of space in the car. Three police personnel, including the above cop, have been suspended.

According to a first information report filed by the girl's uncle after the accident, the cops on her security detail kept the rape accused, Kuldeep Sengar, currently in jail, informed about the her travel plans and routes.

The CBI, which has been spurred into action by the Supreme Court after a 14-day deadline was set, visited the scene of the crash on Friday to re-create the incident in the presence of forensic experts. The agency has also asked for details of Kuldeep Sengar's visitors in jail.

On Thursday, in a series of orders that highlighted its apparent distrust of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and its ability to protect the teenage rape survivor, the court also demanded CRPF protection for the girl and her family and ordered the state government to pay Rs. 25 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.