Cops Tasked With Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor During Car Crash Suspended

One of the suspended police personnel said the family had asked them to stay back

Three police personnel in charge of the security of the Unnao rape survivor have been suspended. The disciplinary action comes four days after the horrific car crash that killed two of her relatives and left her badly injured and fighting for her life in hospital.

The suspended cops - a male gunner and two police women - had been tasked with the protection of the rape survivor, but were not present at the time of the crash. The gunner earlier told NDTV that the family had asked them to stay back citing lack of space in the car.

The young girl has alleged she was raped by politician Kuldeep Sengar and his aides when she went to him for a job in 2017. She went public with her allegations in April 2018, when she threatened suicide outside the home of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if the police did not register her case.

The BJP today expelled Kuldeep Sengar from the party.

