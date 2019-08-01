Top Court To Transfer 4 Cases Linked To Unnao Rape Out Of UP To Delhi

The Supreme Court today said it will transfer four cases linked to the rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a BJP lawmaker, from Lucknow to Delhi, in a major embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The top court has also asked the "responsible" officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it by 12 pm today and give details on the status of rape case and Sunday's car crash in which she has been critically injured. The CBI is investigating both the cases.

A letter by the teen rape survivor and her family to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi - sent on July 12 - alleging grave danger to them was taken up by the Supreme Court, four days after the girl was critically injured and two of her aunts died in the crash that her family alleges was planned by the man she has accused of rape, jailed BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar. The Chief Justice had sought a report from the top court registry on the delay in bringing the letter to his notice.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi also refused a request of the centre's lawyer Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that the matter be pushed to Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

The top court said said the CBI chief can gather the details of the case on telephone and give an update today itself.

The teen's letter reportedly related several incidents between July 7 and 8, when some people allegedly associated with Sengar threatened the survivor's family. The letter also requested the court to ask the police to file a case against the people who allegedly tried to intimidate them.

The teenager's letter is seen to add to growing evidence of delay in investigations into the case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which has earlier faced allegations of going soft on Sengar, four-time party lawmaker.

On Sunday, the teen rape survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.

The CBI is investigating the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) lodged a day after the car crash named Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.