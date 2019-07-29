Unnao Rape Survivor's Security Kept Jailed BJP Legislator Kuldeep Sengar Informed, Alleges Police Case

Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for more than a year over the alleged rape

The police personnel in charge of the security of the Unnao rape survivor had informed jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar of her movements, the First Information Report filed a day after her accident notes. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by the legislator, met with an accident yesterday in Raebareli when her car crashed headlong with a speeding truck. The girl, who sustained massive injuries, is fighting for her life at a hospital in Lucknow. Two of her aunts, who were in the vehicle, died in the accident. Her lawyer was also injured, and is undergoing treatment.

The teen's family has pointed at the legislator, saying the car crash was a "plot to eliminate" the girl, who has been pursuing the case.

In the First Information Report filed today following a complaint from the girl's uncle, the police said the cops on the girl's security detail informed Kuldeep Sengar and his associates about the girl's travel plans.

None of the security personnel had accompanied the girl on yesterday's trip.

The gunner, Suresh, told NDTV that the security personnel were asked to stay back as "there was no space in the car".

"Aunty said there was nothing to worry about since five people were going and that they would be back by evening," he said.

Alleging that Sengar and his associates were responsible for the accident, the FIR said they were constantly pressurising the family to withdraw the case.

Speaking to reporters today, the girl's mother said the son of a co-accused in the case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened them. "I have got to know that the lawmaker got it done. He is doing everything from inside jail," she also said.

The police said they will investigate the claims.

A four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly - Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for more than a year over the alleged rape.

The girl had said that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017. Her father died in police custody, arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Before the arrest, he was beaten up by Atul Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Sengar, and his men. Atul Sengar has also been arrested and accused of murder.

The matter made national headlines after the girl and her mother attempted to immolate themselves in front of the house of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last year, seeking justice.

