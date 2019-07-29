Unnao Rape Survivor Critical, Mother Says Crash A 'Conspiracy': 10 Facts

The Unnao rape survivor and her family met with an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

New Delhi: The teen allegedly raped by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao two years ago, sustained extensive injuries in yesterday's car crash and is in a critical condition. Her mother has said the accident was a plot to eliminate her and sought a CBI probe. The crash in Raebareli has left two of her family members dead - one of them was a witness in the rape case. The police said preliminary investigations indicate that it was an accident, but they are open to a CBI investigation. The girl was not accompanied by the security personnel assigned to her, and the truck that hit the car had its number plates scrubbed with black paint.