'BJP Finally Acknowledges...': Priyanka Gandhi's Barb Over Kuldeep Sengar

Shortly after the Supreme Court directed that the five cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor be transferred out of Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted to thank the top court for "taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj'" in the state.

In a series of orders that highlighted the court's apparent distrust of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and its ability to protect the teenage rape survivor, it also demanded paramilitary protection for the girl and her family. The state government has also been ordered to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

The Supreme Court's orders came shortly after the BJP, bowing to external pressure, finally expelled the rape accused - four-time legislator Kuldeep Sengar, 53, - from the party, a decision that Ms Gandhi Vadra said indicated the party had acknowledged its actions had "empowered a criminal".

"Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj' being unleashed in UP," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, adding, "The BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably."

The Congress had earlier criticised the state government, insisting that the Unnao rape case was a symbol of all that had gone wrong in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and labelling Uttar Pradesh as "Aparadh (crime) Pradesh".

"The Adityanath government has become notorious; it is protecting the guilty and criminals in the last couple of years. Uttar Pradesh has now become 'Aparadh (crime) Pradesh' under Adityanath and BJP government," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

"The Unnao rape survivor is not only a daughter of the nation but is a symbol of what is wrong in the Adityanath and BJP government of Uttar Pradesh."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been active on social media since Sunday's car crash, which killed two family members of the rape survivor and left both her and her lawyer in hospital with critical injuries. The family was travelling in a car when a speeding truck, whose number plate had been blackened, collided with their vehicle.

The family has alleged the crash was a "plot to eliminate" the girl. None of the security personnel deputed to guard her accompanied the girl on Sunday's trip.

Ms Gandhi Vadra had earlier called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Kuldeep Sengar.

"For God's sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. Its still not too late. #BJPSackSengar," she wrote.

"What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case? #BJPSackSengar," another tweet read.

