'Well-Planned Murder': Unnao Survivor's Family At Second Aunt's Funeral

"It is nothing but a well-planned murder," said the Unnao survivor's aunt's daughter (File Photo)

The funeral for the Unnao rape survivor's aunt, killed in an accident in Rae Bareli district, was conducted in her village, about 70 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Thursday.

The aunt's body was brought to the village in the Subeha area from Lucknow amid tight security.

The funeral was performed by her son in the presence of her two daughters. The woman was a widow.

As the body arrived, family members cried inconsolably. Some of them reportedly cursed jailed BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, holding him responsible for the woman's death.

With tears streaming down her eyes, one of the woman's daughters told reporters that "the accident, in which my mother was killed, was orchestrated by the MLA (Sengar)".

"It is nothing but a well-planned murder," she alleged.

The daughter said her mother was staying with the rape survivor for the last nine months and pursued the case in the court.

"Though the loss of my mother could not be compensated, a job to my brother will ensure that the family earn a livelihood," she said.

She said "our only demand to Modiji and Yogiji" is that the family is adequately compensated.

The funeral of the rape survivor's other aunt, who was also killed in the truck-car collision in Rae Bareli on Sunday, was conducted on the banks of the Ganges in Unnao on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

The rape survivor's uncle, who was granted a short-term bail to attend the funeral of his wife, was brought to the Ganga ghat from the Rae Bareli district jail.

A speeding truck had hit the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured.

The CBI has taken up the investigation into the incident after the family members alleged "conspiracy" behind it.

The central investigating agency charged 10 people in the case, including Kuldeep Sengar who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.