In Shashi Tharoor's Wedding Wish For A Mayor, His Latest Word Play

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has congratulated Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, who became the youngest mayor in the country two years ago, on her impending marriage with CPI(M) lawmaker KM Sachin Dev. Mr Tharoor described Mr Dev as a "good catch".

"Congratulated Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on the announcement of her impending nuptials to CPI(M)'s youngest MLA, Sachin Dev. Anyone whose name combines two of India's greatest cricketers must be a good catch, I told her! Blessings and best wishes to the young couple," said Tharoor, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, referring to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

The Congress leader also shared an image with Ms Rajendran on his Twitter handle.

Both Ms Rajendran and Mr Dev belong to the CPI(M). After the news about their marriage plans became public, Ms Rajendran told media persons that they had informed their families as well as the CPI(M) about their decision since they were elected representatives. She said they belonged to a similar political ideology and had worked alongside in Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Ms Rajendran became the youngest mayor of Thiruvananthapuram in 2020 at the age of 21. She contested the civic polls when she was still in college, pursuing a Bachelor in Science degree (Maths). The daughter of CPI(M) activists K Rajendran and Sreelatha, Ms Rajendran has been with the party from a very young age. "May be from around the age of 5," she had said then.

Mr Dev, 28, is an MLA from Balussery and is also the incumbent national joint secretary of the SFI. The date for their marriage is yet to be announced.