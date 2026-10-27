In Mercedes Death Case, FIR Against Judge. Kerala Admits Probe Lapses

Facing mounting public outrage over the death of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, the Kerala government on Tuesday accepted police lapses in the investigation into the Mercedes-Benz crash involving a judge's minor son and began taking corrective measures.

Following instructions from Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, four police personnel were suspended, and the FIR in the case was updated with Section 199A to include the judge, who is the owner of the car.

The government has directed police to approach the sessions court seeking cancellation of the minor's bail.

The four suspended police personnel are Circle Inspector Shyam Kumar KS, Sub-Inspector Vishwajith, Grade Sub-Inspector Manoj KT, and Civil Police Officer Arun Joshi.

The action follows a visit to Kochi by the ADGP of Law and Order, P. Vijayan, to look into the concerns raised by Jayabalakrishnan's family. The family has accused police of favouring the judge and his 17-year-old son, who drove the Mercedes into the victim's scooter, killing him.

Acknowledging lapses in the investigation, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday told the Assembly that strict action would be taken against officers responsible for failing to include appropriate legal provisions in the initial FIR. On Tuesday, he reiterated that even the judge will not be given any preferential treatment.

He also criticised the haste in securing bail for the minor. According to the minister, police produced the boy before a magistrate on the night of the incident and insisted on proceeding that night despite being asked to return the following day.

The family alleges that the handling of the case, from the initial charges to the conduct of officers inside the police station, reflected an effort to shield the accused. The provision of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was added only after the family protested against alleged leniency.

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Jayabalakrishnan's daughter has demanded an examination of CCTV footage from inside the police station to establish whether officers helped the accused. The ADGP verified the events that unfolded in the Cheranellore police station, including the allegation that a relative's photograph of the minor was deleted from a phone at the judge's direction.

Per a source, the suspension reportedly followed after the police removed the board identifying the vehicle's judicial connection and prematurely ruled out alcohol consumption by the minor.

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The family has further questioned the delay in registering a case against the judge as the vehicle's owner. Following his release on bail, the minor allegedly deleted earlier videos showing speeding and made his Instagram account private.