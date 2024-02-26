Farmer Was Found Severely Injured, Did Not Detain Him: Haryana Cops To Court

The Haryana Police Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Preetpal Singh, a protesting farmer, was found severely injured in the fields and admitted to a hospital, but denied detaining him.

Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said this to the court through a status report by way of an affidavit during a hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by Preetpal Singh's father.

Preetpal was shifted from the PGI Rohtak to the PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday after the Punjab chief secretary wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that the farmer be handed over to the state authorities.

Preetpal was injured in clashes during the 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, at Khanauri border on February 21.

According to the Jind SP's affidavit, thousands of farmers had tried to break barricades in forceful manner and they even surrounded police personnel and central forces and pelted stones at them. Farmers even poured chilli powder on stubble and set it on fire.

Preetpal was found severely injured in the fields adjoining the barricades after the protesters were dispersed, the police submitted in the court.

Preetpal was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Narwana in Jind on February 21 itself, wherefrom, he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, family members of the petitioner were very well aware about his health condition and about his admission in PGIMS Rohtak. This fact is substantiated by 'ICU Stay Consent' signed by the relatives of Preetpal, stated the affidavit.

"In view of the above, it is clear that Preetpal was never detained by the local police, rather he was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital. That the averments made in the petition of Haryana Police entering into territorial jurisdiction of state of Punjab and abducting Preetpal are false and denied," the police said in the affidavit.

"The contentions/allegations of the petitioner that the alleged detenue was picked up by the Haryana Police at 2 PM on February 21 and was given further injuries by the Haryana Police post detention are also belied by the fact that Preetpal, after being found injured after the mentioned incident at 12.30 PM on February 21, was immediately shifted to civil hospital," the Haryana police said.

Police also denied averments made in the petition that Haryana Police entered into the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and abducted Preetpal.

The police submitted that it had erected barricades at a distance of 500 metres from the Punjab border while protesters were camping at 90 metres from the barricades.

According to the affidavit, it is evident from the ongoing submissions that Preetpal was never detained by the local police rather he was found severely injured in the fields near the barricades.

Farmer leaders, who are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, had alleged that a few farmers were beaten up and taken away by Haryana security personnel on February 21.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had alleged that Preetpal Singh was "kidnapped" and injured by Haryana Police.

He had claimed that Preetpal Singh was "kidnapped" when he had gone to distribute 'langar' at Khanauri.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

