Bihar Youth Assaulted Over 'Stealing Mobile Phone', Forced To Lick Spit

All the seven accused persons and the victim are residents of Purai village.

One man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth and making him lick spit in Nalanda district, suspecting that he had stolen a mobile phone, police said Sunday.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The arrested man was one of the seven named in the police complaint filed on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porkia said.

The video was shot on August 30 at Siranwan village under Vena police station, police sources said adding that some youths were seen in the video beating up the youth with cane on the charge of theft of a mobile phone.

Advertisement

The accused men also asked the victim to touch their feet and lick their spittle failing which he would be thrown in a nearby water body, sources said.

All the seven accused persons and the victim are residents of Purai village under Harnaut police station of the district.