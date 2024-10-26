'In A Society Governed By Dharma, There's No Room For Inequities': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar described "Mantra Cosmopolis" as a rare and spectacular event (File)

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said dharma is the most fundamental concept of Indian culture, guiding all aspects of life and that inequities have no place in a society governed by dharma.

Dharma represents both the path, the passage as also the destination and the goal, applying to all spheres of existence including divine beings and serves as a practical rather than utopian ideal for righteous living, he said.

"Sanatana stands for empathy, sympathy, compassion, tolerance, non-violence, virtuosity, sublimity, religiosity and all these converge in one word, inclusivity," he added.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Namah Shivaya' Parayan organised by Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham as part of their Suvarna Bharati Mahotsava here, Mr Dhankhar described "Mantra Cosmopolis" as a rare and spectacular event that resonates deeply, engaging the mind, heart, and soul, with everyone in harmony.

He emphasised that Vedic chanting, one of humanity's most ancient and continuous oral traditions, serves as a living link to our ancestor's profound spiritual wisdom. The precise rhythms, intonations, and vibrations of these sacred mantras create a powerful resonance that brings mental peace and environmental harmony.

"The systematic structure of Vedic verses and the intricate recitation rules reflect the scientific sophistication of ancient scholars. This tradition, preserved without written records, demonstrates the remarkable capacity of Indian culture to transmit knowledge orally across generations, with each syllable meticulously articulated in mathematical harmony," he stated.

He emphasised that Indian culture's defining feature is its unity in diversity, created through the blending of various traditions over time. This journey has instilled values of humility and non-violence. India stands unparalleled in its inclusiveness, representing all of humanity with a sense of unity.

"The divine essence of Indian culture lies in its universal compassion, encapsulated in the philosophy of "VasudhaivaKutumbakam," he said.

Referring to attempts made by "bigotry minds" in the past, the Vice-President said, "All kinds of efforts were made to run down our culture, taint and tarnish our heritage and destroy our moral fabric by some bigoted minds. The nation has survived because our culture is indestructible."

Recognising Adi Shankaracharya's role in unifying and strengthening Indian culture through his easily comprehensible teachings, Mr Dhankhar said, "We owe a great debt to Adi Shankaracharya Ji for revival of timeless traditions of Indian spirituality and philosophy." Noting that pursuit of wealth should not be reckless or self-centered, he said if creation of wealth is harmonised with human welfare, it purifies the conscience and gives happiness.

He also stressed that business ethics must be aligned with spiritual principles, keeping in mind that Dharma is wedded to fairness to all, equitable behaviour to all, equality for all.

"In a society governed by dharma, there is no room for inequities," he added.

