"I Am Also A Sufferer": Vice President After Chief Justice Flags Protocol Gap

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday echoed Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and said adherence to protocol was fundamental, as he lamented the absence of the vice-president's portrait next to those of the president and the prime minister.

He said he was also a "sufferer" of protocol in a way. "You must have seen the photograph of the president and the prime minister, but not of the vice-president. Once I demit office, I'll ensure that my successor has a photograph." Mr Dhankhar's remarks on protocol came after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Gavai on Sunday expressed his displeasure that Maharashtra's chief secretary, its director general of police or the Mumbai Police commissioner were not present to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post.

CJI Gavai, who took oath on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present when CJI Gavai visited Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of BR Ambedkar, in Dadar to pay respect to the iconic social reformer and the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Addressing an event in Delhi on Monday, Mr Dhankhar said this morning he was reminded of "something very critical in the country, and that is not for oneself ... we must believe in protocol".

"The Chief Justice of the country and the protocol are placed very high. When he indicated this, it was not personal, it was for the position he holds. And I am sure this will be kept in mind by one and all," Mr Dhankhar said at a book launch event.

The vice-president asserted, "But I am really beholden to the present CJI for inviting attention to the people in the bureaucracy. Adherence to protocol is fundamental."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)