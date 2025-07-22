Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: How Powerful Is The Vice-President Of India?

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as India's Vice President on Monday, citing health concerns, two years before the end of his five-year term. In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the 74-year-old Jat leader said that he'd step down with immediate effect.

Mr Dhankar's resignation came on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session. As Rajya Sabha chairman, he was due to lead major sessions, including the Business Advisory Committee meeting, on Tuesday.

"It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," he wrote in his letter.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Mr Dhankhar added.

In the August 2022 Vice-Presidential election, Mr Dhankhar defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva with 528 of 710 valid votes, securing 74.37 per cent - the largest margin of victory since 1992.

How Powerful Is The Vice-President Of India?

Second-highest constitutional post

The Vice-President of India holds the second-highest constitutional office for a five-year term. But they can continue in office until their successor takes over, irrespective of the expiry of the term. The tenure in office is five years, and they are eligible for reelection.

Chairperson (ex-officio) of the Rajya Sabha

The Vice-President serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and has no other paid positions. As the ex-officio Chairperson, they preside over the sessions of the Council of States. During periods when they act as President, they don't perform the duties of the Chairperson and aren't entitled to the corresponding salary or allowances.

Acting President

In the event of a casual vacancy in the President's office due to death, resignation, or removal, the Vice-President acts as President until a new President is elected, as soon as possible and no later than six months from the date of the vacancy.

When the President is unable to discharge their functions, the Vice-President takes over, enjoying the same powers, immunities, and privileges as the President, and receiving the same emoluments and allowances.

Resignation

The Vice-President can resign by submitting their resignation to the President, which becomes effective from the day it's accepted. They can also be removed from office by a resolution passed by the Rajya Sabha and agreed to by the Lok Sabha, with a minimum notice period of 14 days.