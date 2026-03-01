IITian Says Holiday Plans Ruined By Dubai Airspace Closure: "I Thought This Was My Time"

Sumanth Doddapaneni, a PhD scholar at IIT Madras and researcher at Sarvam AI, had planned a two-week solo trip to Italy. But his dreams of a relaxing travel were shattered due to the abrupt closure of Dubai airspace amid the ongoing unrest in West Asia. The closure has led to widespread flight cancellations, leaving Sumanth stranded in Bengaluru. "I spent the last one week making bookings, after a year of working on the models I thought this was my time for a vacation," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Starting tom I was gonna go on a 2 week solo trip in Italy starting from Milan -> Bologna -> Florence -> Rome -> Naples -> Sorrento. Now I'm sad and in blr."

Starting tom I was gonna go on a 2 week solo trip in Italy starting from Milan -> Bologna -> Florence -> Rome -> Naples -> Sorrento. Now I'm sad and in blr… — Sumanth (@sumanthd17) February 28, 2026

In the comment section, Doddapaneni revealed that his flight was scheduled to depart from Dubai, but with the airspace closed, his travel plans were cancelled. He expressed his frustration, saying "Saara paisa dub gaya" (All the money is lost).

International air travel remains affected, with West Asia teetering on the brink of a major war. The conflict forced major airports in the region, including Dubai, which is the world's busiest international hub, to close.

Several crucial transit airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Doha in Qatar, were shut or severely restricted.

There's still uncertainty for the Gulf, especially after US and Israeli strikes allegedly killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Authorities have suggested to commuters that if they are planning to travel to Dubai or Europe, they must stay informed about flight updates. Also, they must check with airlines for the latest information and be prepared for potential delays or cancellations.