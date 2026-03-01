Rare Handwritten Letter By Queen Elizabeth II Sells For Over Rs 30 Lakh At Auction

A handwritten letter penned by Queen Elizabeth II as a child has sold for £25,000 (around Rs 30 Lakh) at an auction in Kent, surpassing its estimated value of approximately $5,380, BBC reported. The letter, written when the Queen was around 10 years old, is addressed to Beatrice Stillman, who was the head housemaid at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The letter has doodles of dogs, horses and children.

According to the report, the letter is dated between 1936 and 1940. It showcases the Queen's affection for animals and her concern for the staff at Royal Lodge. She writes, "I hope the birds are well, and the gold-fish haven't died," and asks Stillman to share the primroses she picked with other staff members.

The letter was discovered in a suitcase under the bed of Jean Westacott, Stillman's niece, after her death in 2024. William Westacott, Jean's nephew, described finding the letters as a "wow" moment. The auction was held at Hansons Auctioneers in Penshurst, Kent.

Justin Matthews, from Hansons Auctioneers, said the letter provides a glimpse into the Queen's childhood and her kind nature. "Queen Elizabeth II, as we remember her - with her love of dogs and horses - is astoundingly evident in this letter penned by her younger self," he said as quoted in reports.

"When I first saw the letter, it gave me goosebumps. Queen Elizabeth II, as we remember her - with her love of dogs and horses - is astoundingly evident in this letter penned by her younger self."

"In those days, it was very common for children to correspond with household staff they were fond of - especially those who helped take care of their home life."

"We are already seeing a great deal of interest in this incredible letter which, as well as revealing the innermost concerns of the future queen, is an important and charming historic document."

The letter also included a note from Princess Margaret, which said: "Beatrice! Please could you look after my bathing suit? Margaret."

"While Princess Elizabeth's concerns are all about her pets and the welfare of staff, Princess Margaret's are slightly more sartorial," Matthews added.

"Both seem rather fitting for the women they grew up to be."