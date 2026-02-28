US Parents Are Buying Landlines Instead Of Smartphones For Their Children: Report

A growing number of families in the United States are reinstalling landline telephones at home as an alternative to giving young children smartphones, according to a report by CNN. The trend reflects rising concerns among parents about screen time, social media exposure and online safety. Some families say landlines offer a safer and simpler way for children to communicate, while helping them develop conversation skills without the distractions of apps and the internet.

In San Diego, communications executive Alison Lundberg said she installed a landline after realising her four-year-old daughter would not know how to dial 911 from a mobile phone in an emergency. The decision followed a preschool safety lesson that prompted her to reconsider how her child could seek help if needed.

Parents also say landlines are helping children build confidence in speaking on the phone. In Saratoga Springs, New York, one mother told CNN that her children have learned proper phone etiquette, such as answering politely and introducing themselves before asking to speak to someone.

Experts advise that while landlines may help delay children's entry into social media, families should still prepare them for responsible digital use in the future. Dr Shayl Griffith, a clinical psychologist at Florida International University, said parents should create a clear media plan tailored to their child's needs and maturity.

Although smartphones remain widespread, the return of landlines in some US homes signals a renewed effort by parents to balance technology with safety and meaningful communication.