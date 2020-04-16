IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag In UP's Baghpat

The two-seater helicopter with a pilot and his associate took off from the Hindon airbase at around 8 am for Chandigarh.

IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag In UP's Baghpat

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a precautionary landing due to technical snag

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh):

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force that was on its way to Chandigarh from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat due to a technical fault on Thursday, officials said.

However, there was no loss of life or property, they said.

The two-seater helicopter with a pilot and his associate took off from the Hindon airbase at around 8 am for Chandigarh. But it developed some technical snag and the pilot after informing his seniors made an emergency landing near Mavikalan village on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

Another helicopter with a technical team arrived at the spot and the snag was rectified in about 25 minutes, he said, adding both the helicopters flew after that.

Comments
Cheetah helicopterIAF
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com