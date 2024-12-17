'I Want To Kidnap You': Uber Driver's 'Frightening Behaviour' In Gurugram

A "bizarre" message from an Uber driver.

A ride booking left a Gurugram resident in shivers, making them run back to their home to safety on a Saturday morning. Reddit user kushpyro1 shared their experience of booking a ride in Gurugram (erstwhile Gurgaon) and receiving a frightening message from an Uber driver on r/Gurgaon. When the resident booked a ride to go to a railway station, they received a weird message from the rider - "I want to kidnap you".

"I am shivering while I am actually writing this right now. I have a train in 1 hour and God knows if I will reach there on time," wrote the user as they narrated their harrowing experience.

The user reportedly booked a Priority Sedan Cab to go to Anand Vihar Terminal. They texted the driver and put their phone in their pockets to bring their luggage downstairs, preparing to leave.

"When he was about to arrive, I thought to myself to check the OTP once and flashed open my Uber Chat where driver sent me a bizarre message."

A screenshot of a chat shared with the post shows the five messages the passenger and driver exchanged. The rider's last message reads, "I want to go to kidnap you happily."

The rider's quick-wittedness came in handy. They took a screenshot of the chat, cancelled the ride and returned home.

I don't know what impulse kicked into me (4am, barely any sleep and panic after reading text from a guy who is literally few seconds in front of me) but I thought to cancel the cab, when I began to cancel he immediately cancelled himself and I ran back into the house with my luggage. I happened to take a SS just a moment before it was cancelled (sic)," they wrote.

According to the Reddit post, Chandan was the assigned driver for the ride, driving Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

"Now, I'm left wondering - what just happened? Is there somewhere I can report this incident? I'm genuinely scared, and unsure how to now proceed onto reaching my station (sic)," added the rider.

The post got mixed reactions from Reddit users. While some users believe that the word "drop" would have been autocorrected to "kidnap", others suggest posting the incident on X (formerly Twitter) as Uber is active there.