"I will fight this order. I must," declared Bilkis Bano on Tuesday as she expressed her "shock" and "disbelief" over the Supreme Court's order granting bail to two of those convicted for gang-raping her in 2002. She has vowed to challenge the top court order.

In a statement issued through her lawyer, Bano, who was just 19 when she was gang-raped by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, said that the top court order was issued without hearing her and that she came to know of it through press reports.

"This is the second time an order has been passed without calling or hearing me," Bano said of the Supreme Court's October 28 order.

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case, noting that they have already spent more than 17 years in jail and that their appeal involves issues of fact and law that require consideration.

In an order on October 28, the Supreme Court granted relief to Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya, who had challenged a judgment of the Bombay High Court in May 2017 that upheld their conviction and life imprisonment.

Read | 2 Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case Get Bail From Supreme Court After 17 Years In Jail

Bano recalled she was just 19 when the incident took place. "My world, my family, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me," she said of the horrific incident, adding that she fought for justice for 24 years.

On the latest court order she stated that she fears losing again. "I find myself losing the very justice I had fought for." She added that she is again scared for her and her family's safety with the convicts being freed.

Questioning the order, Bilkis Bano asked how the Supreme Court could suspend the sentences of the men who committed the crime without even informing her or ensuring that her voice was heard.

She has said that she will challenge the order for the sake of her children, "who should not have to live with these fears and scars."

"I do this for my three-year-old Saleha who deserved to live." Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in 2002.

Bano said that no woman, survivor or citizen should have to constantly fight for belonging, equality and justice throughout her life.

The two men are among 11 convicts whose premature release was struck down by the Supreme Court in January 2024, after they came out on remission. Bilkis Bano had challenged the remission and the Supreme Court had found it maintainable.