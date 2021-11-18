J&K Orders Probe Into Srinagar Encounter: "Will Ensure No Injustice"

Hyderpora Encounter: Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul were killed in a controversial anti-terrorist operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial investigation into a controversial police operation in which two businessmen were killed in Srinagar's Hyderpora. Their families have said they were innocent civilians, while the police have said both were "terror associates".

An additional district magistrate will investigate the controversial police operation.

"We will look into the demands of the families. We are open to correction if anything has gone wrong. A police probe will also find out what went wrong," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told NDTV. "We will find out what happened in the Hyderpora encounter. We are for the safety of people and will not shy away from a probe," Mr Singh said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's office tweeted that it "will ensure there is no injustice."

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. The government will take suitable action as soon as a report is submitted in a time-bound manner. J&K administration reiterates commitment to protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice," the Lt Governor's office tweeted.

Businessman Altaf Bhat and dental surgeon Mudasir Gul were killed during a controversial anti-terrorist operation in Hyderpora on Monday. Police initially claimed they were shot dead by terrorists, but later said they may have been killed in the crossfire. The police said both men were "terror associates" - a charge that provoked a furious reaction from family members and critics of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The families have alleged Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul were killed in cold blood, as was a third person - Amir Magray - whom the police called a "hybrid terrorist" and was allegedly working as a helper in the doctor's office.

Amir Magray's father, Abdul Latief Magray, has alleged his son was killed in a staged encounter.

Abdul Latief Magray is publicly known as someone who is intensely vocal against terrorists. He lives in a remote village in Ramban district. He made headlines after killing a terrorist with a stone in 2005 and had received an Indian Army citation.