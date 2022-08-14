1 Cop Injured In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar: Police

Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, the official said.(Representational)

A policeman was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said, adding a terrorist was also injured.

"Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2022

A police official said bike-borne terrorists fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated.

During encounter, one policeman sustained injuries, the official said.

"In the ongoing #encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow," police said in another tweet.

Vehicle (scooter) used by two #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/PfP0PiOzEX — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2022

Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)