Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this morning, the police said.

A search operation was launched after police received input about the presence of terrorists in Nihama area of Pulwama district.

Officials said two terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

"Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police said on X - earlier known as Twitter.

The gunfight broke out after terrorists fired at the security personnel during the search operation, officials said.