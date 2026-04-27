Hyderabad Woman's Morning Run Shocker, Catches Man In Obscene Act

A morning exercise routine turned distressing for a woman who alleged that she encountered a man engaging in an obscene act at the cycling track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Cyberabad on Monday.

According to the woman, the incident took place around 6:15 AM while the track was already busy with joggers and cyclists.

In a social media video she shared online, she alleged a man masturbating in public. "The man was doing this while the track was crowded. I wish my camera was on so that I could capture his face," she said.

The woman further said that she attempted to follow the accused as he tried to leave the area. Questioning public attitudes toward women's safety, she also addressed her attire in the video, saying, "I was running-what am I supposed to wear?" She added that she deliberately chooses to exercise only after sunrise but still felt unsafe.

Responding to the incident, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr Ramesh Reddy confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.

"We have allotted search teams to find the person; the search is currently ongoing," the commissioner said. He urged the public to immediately report such incidents by dialing 100, stressing that prompt complaints enable faster police response and improve the chances of tracking offenders. "Raising a complaint formally and immediately would also help us trace the person instantly," he added.

The incident has created huge outrage and raised concerns about safety in public recreational spaces, even those designed to encourage fitness and outdoor activity.

The ORR cycling track, a major infrastructure project and attraction among IT and the young crowd, spans approximately 23 kilometers and features a 4.5-meter-wide path with greenery and crash barriers. Stretching between Nanakramguda-TSPA and Narsingi-Kollur, the track also includes solar roofing expected to generate up to 16 MW of power. Despite its modern design and popularity among residents, the latest episode highlights gaps in on-ground surveillance and security.

Police have not yet released details about the suspect but said that efforts to identify him using available leads are ongoing. A special team is formed to nab the accused.