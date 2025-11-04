Hyderabad Woman Kidnaps Husband, Demands 1 Crore. She Planned To Kill Him

Telangana Police have arrested 10 people, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping her husband and demanding a Rs 1 crore ransom in Hyderabad. Three cars, two two-wheelers, and several cell phones were seized from the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Hyderabad Police officials, the prime accused, identified as M Madhavi Latha, along with nine others, was involved in the abduction of Mantri Shyam.

Amberpet police had received a missing-person complaint lodged by a woman named Fatima on October 29. Based on the complaint, police gathered technical evidence and launched an intensive investigation, which led them to trace the victim to Banjara Hills.

However, on October 31, Shyam managed to escape from his captors. He later gave the police a detailed statement, implicating his wife, Madhavi Latha, as the mastermind behind the abduction. She allegedly hired a man named Vundy Durga Vinay (32) and others to keep watch on Shyam and eventually kidnap him for ransom. Vinay, along with Katta Durga Prasad and Katamoni Purushotham, executed the plan.

Shyam told the police that Latha had promised the conspirators Rs 1 crore. The kidnappers took him in multiple vehicles to Vijayawada and demanded ransom for his release on October 30. The following day, they brought him to Hyderabad to help withdraw the ransom from a bank in Banjara Hills, but he escaped before the money could be collected.

Police said Latha allegedly intended to seize her husband's properties by forcing him to sign documents and later planned to eliminate him.

They said that Latha, Vundy Durga Vinay, and Katta Durga Prasad had first met at Bandlaguda and GVK Mall in Banjara Hills to plan the kidnapping. Vinay and Prasad actively participated in the plan. Prasad arranged henchmen, conducted a recce of the victim's residence at DD Colony, and rented a flat next door to monitor his movements. The group later executed the kidnapping, though their ransom attempt failed after the victim's escape, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita at the Amberpet Police Station, and the police were further looking into the matter.

