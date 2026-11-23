The city police on Sunday intensified security measures after an email claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city was received.

The email was sent to the city police id on November 21 and it seems to be a hoax, a police official told PTI.

However, precautionary measures have been initiated and the officials have been alerted and citizens are also being sensitized, he said.

Asked about reports that the mail claimed to be from terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and warned of bomb attacks in retaliation to the recent killing of LeT commander Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said the mail was a hoax and that investigation was underway.

Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security, the city police said in a release.

"Following the receipt of an intimidating email regarding possible bomb attacks at certain locations in Hyderabad, Hyderabad City Police have immediately initiated precautionary security measures," it said.

The police urged the citizens not to trust rumours.

The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email, the release added.

The mail also reportedly claimed to carry out 26/11 Mumbai like attacks and named the Kachiguda railway station and a nearby hotel as potential targets.

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