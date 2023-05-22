Hyderabad Delivery Man Falls From 3rd Floor While Escaping Customer's Dog

The delivery man suffered multiple injuries in the incident, a police official said. (Representational)

A delivery person of an e-commerce firm was injured after falling from the third-floor of a building in Hyderabad when he tried to evade the customer's barking dog, police said.

The incident took place in an apartment at Manikonda on Sunday when the delivery executive, aged 30, went there to deliver a mattress and the dog started barking at the customer's door, which was reportedly partly open, they said.

Afraid of being attacked, the man ran for safety and climbed a railing but slipped and fell on the ground from there, police said, adding that the customer and some others got him admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be out of danger.

The delivery person suffered multiple injuries in the incident, a police official at the Raidurgam police station said.

A case has been registered under the IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) against the dog owner, the official said. A probe is on.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in a release demanded that the dog owner bear the expenses of treatment of the delivery executive.

In January this year, a 23-year-old food delivery executive died after he suffered critical injuries after jumping off the third floor of an apartment building, out of fear of being attacked by a pet dog of a customer that chased him.

