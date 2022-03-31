'Hungama' Actor Rimi Sen Cheated Of Over Rs 4 Crore, Businessman Charged

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. (File photo)

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actor Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore.

The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Ms Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.

The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Ms Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company.

Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to arrrest the accused.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban and Hungama. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015.